Mayor updates council on fire hall project

The first Plains Town Council meeting of the new year last Monday was completed within 30 minutes, but its members added two people to the Planning Board and gave an update on various items to the four people in attendance.

John Dossett, who was added to the council last October, volunteered to be the council's representative on the Plains Planning Board, along with Plains resident Vicki Evans. Both were unanimously approved. It was a full council with Councilmen John Sheridan and Chad Cantrell joining via phone.

Under the agenda's unfinished business, the council tabled the Ordinance on Restricting Certain Businesses. A rough draft of the proposed ordinance was given to each member and the town's attorney, Loren Fitzpatrick, is reviewing the document. The ordinance would restrict any business that profits on pornographic or other illicit types of material. Councilman John Roesler has taken the lead on the proposed ordinance.

"Because of freedom of speech, obviously we can't prohibit all of that, but what we can do is put restrictions on the distance that that is from certain public facilities, such as churches or City Hall or businesses or certain residents," said Mayor Joel Banham.

The City of Thompson Falls approved a similar legislation in its zoning ordinance last July. Ordinance No. 358 included adult orientated businesses in the city's commercial district, including the sale of adult toys, pornographic photos and videos, stripping, lap dances, and nudity. Banham said they hope to have the ordinance's first reading at the Feb. 3 meeting.

It was passed at the meeting that there will be a public hearing with regard to the Lewellyn Street subdivision proposal on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to take public comments on the proposed 10-lot subdivision, located northwest of Lewellyn Street. According to the town clerk, the planning and application documents are on file and open to inspection at City Hall. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. that day. Plains School officials are concerned that the subdivision will cause too much traffic close to the school.

The mayor announced the town's fire hall on the corner of 5th Avenue S. and 1st Street is being renovated. He said it will be completed in three phases with the first phase nearly done. The second phase will begin soon and will include making a place for turnout gear and the chief's office. The first two phases will cost around $64,000. The third phase, which is not yet funded, will be construction of a larger area for meetings and training behind the present fire hall bay at an estimated cost of $50,000.

"We're looking at the financing for that. We'll be able to do the first and second phases," he said, adding that they are making good progress. The mayor said they're hoping to put in a bathroom so firefighters won't have to go into the public works space. Banham said the old fire hall is in terrible shape. "They need it desperately. The sheet rock is falling off the ceiling," the mayor said.

The mayor also noted that they signed a contract with Von Construction of Plains to work on Johnson and Blake streets. Von Construction was the only bidder on the project, said Banham. The work will cost $118,000 and be done with HB 355 grant funds. The firm Morrison-Maierle of Missoula and Kalispell will be doing the north well construction. Both jobs will be performed in the spring.

The town hired Matthew Burruss nearly two weeks ago as the newest member of the Public Works Department, replacing Bruce Newton, who resigned in October. The town recently purchased a used gravel and sand spreader for road work. Banham said they are hoping to use less of the chemical magnesium chloride, which is very corrosive on vehicles, and instead use sand more often. It was reported at the meeting that the police department in December had 25 calls for service, four arrests, 115 criminal and traffic citations and warnings, six citizen contacts, eight business and bar checks, 18 residential checks, and 15 other agencies assistance.

During the public comment period, Nicolett Butler of Plains asked if there was anything planned in the community to help with getting certified medical personnel to accompany ambulance patient transfers from Clark Fork Valley Hospital to medical facilities in Missoula and Kalispell. The Plains Ambulance Service routinely handles two types of non-emergency transfers. A BLS - basic life support - transfer requires an EMT, but an ALS - advanced life support - transfer requires an AEMT (advanced EMT) or a paramedic to be in the ambulance during those transfers.

At times, when neither an EMT or paramedic from the ambulance service is available, a registered nurse from the hospital accompanies the ambulance, which Banham, a certified EMT, and Butler, an RN with the hospital, said puts a strain on the hospital. Banham said the ambulance transfers range from three to seven a week. He said the Plains Ambulance Service, solely a volunteer organization, had over 600 calls last year. Butler moved to Plains in September and has had to accompany the ambulance.

Kelly Dossett of the Sanders County Council on Aging said that Montana is one of 11 states that is considered minimally funded through Health and Human Services. She said Montana receives one-tenth of 1% of the Health and Human Services federal budget in the state.