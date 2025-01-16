Plains planning board discusses subdivision

Members of the Plains Planning Board met at City Hall Friday in preparation for the public hearing scheduled for Jan. 23 concerning the Lewellyn Street subdivision proposal.

During the 40-minute Planning Board meeting, the members discussed what information they have for the subdivision proposal and listened to the three people in the audience - Councilman John Sheridan, Kathy Abarr and Charles Bickenhheuser. Planning Board members present included Corey Booth, the board president, Curt Alexander, Mari Daniel, and Councilman John Dossett. Also present was Jonalie Comeau, the town representative, and Mayor Joel Banham.

The public hearing on the Lewellyn Street subdivision proposal will take place at City Hall on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to take public comments on the proposed 10-lot subdivision, located northwest of Lewellyn Street. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. that day. The hearing is the opportunity for the residents to bring up their concerns. Members of the public will have specific time limits for their comments.

The Planning Board has been working on the project proposal for nearly a year and is restricted to what they can require of the developer to what's in the town ordinance, said Booth, who added that the board has not found anything legal to justify making the developers do something specific, other than what is already in the town ordinance.

The town hired an engineer from Great West Engineering, Jerry Grebenc, who would be objective and have the town's best interest during the project. It was brought up that the developer might ask for two variances, an easement for one lot and one to disregard the 30% open space policy. Booth said that an engineer said that at times the 30% undeveloped area turns into a field of weeds, which can be an eyesore or a fire hazard and it would be up to the residents there or the town to maintain it.

Traffic on Lewellyn Street and Rittenour Street, which runs directly in front of Plains School, seemed to be the biggest apprehension. However, Booth noted that according to two road engineers, traffic will be negligible. Bickenhheuser was specifically concerned about the additional traffic and asked about a fence to help safeguard children walking in the area. Banham said there is a walking path that some students use at the edge of the proposed subdivision area.

Banham said the town might have to eventually make Lewellyn a two-way street, which would likely cost the town $150,000 to $200,000. "These are our kids and it's a well traveled road, so we're going to do that," said Banham, who said they'll have to first widen the asphalt of the road, which now is only 15 feet.

It was also brought up about having the developer pay to make it a two-way road and install sidewalks, but Booth reiterated that they can't legally hold up the project for something that isn't already in the town ordinance. He suggested that people at the hearing bring up their concerns about the road and traffic. "We can ask them to do a lot of things and if there's enough push from the public they may do it for us," said Booth. "We haven't found anything that they want to do that goes against any of the state or local laws," he added.

Banham said that the developer wants to make the best income he can make on it and if there isn't something in the ordinance to force him to make a sidewalk or repair a road, he's under no obligation to do so.

The mayor also noted that it's likely that the developer will cut the area into 10 lots and sell them individually, which means 10 different owners. "This is an approval for a lot layout, not an occupancy load," said Alexander. Comeau said the lots are different sizes. Three are for single family dwellings, two are for triplex homes and six are for duplexes.

"What we're going to do right now is we have to let them use our ordinance to do what they want to do," said Banham.