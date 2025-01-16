Sheriff's Log

Independently owned since 1905
Ambulance: Plains, 7; Hot Springs, 4; Heron, 2; Noxon, 2; Dixon, 2; T. Falls, 1; Camas Prairie, 1; Missoula, 1.
Monday, January 6
Welfare check, Trout Creek.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Civil standby, Trout Creek.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Noxon.
Business contact, Plains.
Theft, Trout Creek.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Parking problem, Hot Springs.
Warrant service, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Tuesday, January 7
Intimidation/harassment, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Plains.
Property lost, Trout Creek.
Other law violations, Trout Creek.
General animal call/complaint, Dixon.
Warrant service, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Wednesday, January 8
Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.
Road hazard/debris on road, Plains.
Inmate transport, Polson.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.
Child welfare/abuse.
Assist other agency, T. Falls.
Attempt to locate, Trout Creek.
Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.
Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.
Livestock, Dixon.
Livestock, Camas Prairie.
Motor vehicle crash, Perma.
Animal other, T. Falls.
Abandoned vehicle, Heron.
Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Thursday, January 9
Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Plains.
Road hazard/blockage.
Disturbance, Plains.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Attempt to locate, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Disturbance, Dixon.
Fire.
Livestock, Camas Prairie.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Warrant service, Hot Springs.
Disturbance, Noxon.
Bar check, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Camas Prairie.
Fire, T. Falls.
Friday, January 10
Fire, T. Falls.
Civil standby, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Motor vehicle crash.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Motor vehicle crash, Lonepine.
Civil attempts.
Parking problem, Hot Springs.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Saturday, January 11
Civil attempts, Plains.
Livestock, Dixon.
Threats, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
General animal call/complaint, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts.
Animal other, Plains.
Theft, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts.
Assist other agency, Dixon.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Sunday, January 12
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Fire, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, Trout Creek.
Parking problem, Hot Springs.
Reader Comments(0)