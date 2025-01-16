TF woman killed in head-on collision

A 67-year-old Thompson Falls woman was killed following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 200 near Perma. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, January 8.

A Kenworth truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 200 and making a left-hand turn onto Highway 382 toward Camas Prairie when a Ford Focus traveling west on Highway 200 struck the truck head on, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP reported that the woman, a passenger in the Ford Focus, was taken to Clark Fork Valley Hospital, while the 67-year-old driver was transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula with injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured.

According to MHP, there is no speed, alcohol or drugs suspected in the accident.