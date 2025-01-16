TFHS unveils new weight room

With the completion of the new multi-purpose building at Thompson Falls High School came a welcome change at the school. The school's weight room moved below the gymnasium into the old shop area. The larger space accommodates additional equipment, and Principal Jodi Morgan said eventually the space will include changing rooms and a bathroom for visiting officials. The new weight room is just over 2,000 square feet, about double the size of the old weight room, Morgan stated.

Along with some new equipment, the new weight room includes an area of artificial turf. Morgan said the students and staff are excited about the new weight room. "It's a great addition to our school," Superintendent Bud Scully said.

At the school board meeting on Monday, the board discussed a possible land trade with the city of Thompson Falls, and voted to have Scully continue the process with the city. Scully said the school is looking to take over parcels including the softball field next to the school and the dirt parking lot, as well as the baseball field near the Search and Rescue building. "We maintain the softball field and we need more practice space, especially having a soccer team," Scully said, adding that with the baseball team co-op with Noxon, "it would be nice to have some games here as well."

At a special meeting in December, the school board discussed a proposal for offering incentives for early retirement. The proposal, which Scully said is being reviewed by the teachers' union, would provide health insurance until the age of 65 for any employee who has been with the Thompson Falls district for at least 22 years and is eligible for state retirement. "We have declining enrollment at the high school and we need to make some adjustments," Scully said. "Retirements would save us dollars in employment." He said there are three teachers in the district that would be eligible under the proposal.

The school board also on Monday approved a new position and job description for the School Nutrition Program Director. Head cook Samie Helvey is retiring at the end of the school year, and Scully stated that the board needed to approve a new position as the job descriptions have changed from the Office of Public Instruction. The board also on Monday accepted the resignation of Chadd Laws as junior high basketball coach and hired Amber Cribbs and Chloie Mahkuk as paraprofessionals, Robert Schalk as the driver education instructor and Tyson Petticrew as an assistant boys' basketball coach.

The next school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.