Oscar Eugene Read of Plains passed away on December 31, 2024 from cancer at St Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Oscar was born September 30, 1955, in Olympia, Washington, to Donald Read and Ada Lucille Skaggs. Oscar was the fifth of seven children and is survived by all six siblings: Merle Ambrosini, Margaret Miller, Bill Read, Mary White, Les Read, and Molly Wiseman. Oscar and his wife Vicky Blaze had two sons. He is survived by son Jason Read and is preceded in death by son Chad Read. Oscar is survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Oscar moved to Plains, Montana, in 2007 and after recovering his health resumed his passion of working with horses. He loved to share this passion with everyone he met and would talk for hours about them. He could regularly be heard saying, "horses don't lie," "I'm not telling you what I think, I'm telling you what the horse is saying," and "the horse is a mirror to you, if you don't like what you see you know who needs to change." He was also known to tell people who brought "problem" horses to him that he could fix the problem with the horse in 20 minutes, but the owner would take about two months.

Oscar loved to tell stories and laugh with friends. After working with horses all day Oscar would be found sitting and quietly watching them. Oscar loved to spend time with his girlfriend Kathy King, starting horses, going for rides together and dreaming of the future. Oscar will be missed by many loved ones and great friends. He left for all of us a better understanding of who we are as people and the greatness we can have in our lives with our equine partners.