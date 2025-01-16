Our loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away January 8, 2025. What follows is an obituary, of her own writing, that she wished to be published.

Suzanne Marie Hilton Garrison was born December 2, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second child of Geraldine Julia Poeckes Hilton and John Kenneth Hilton. She was educated in Granger, Utah, now called West Valley, finishing with a college degree in Elementary Education from Carroll College in Helena, Montana. There she met her amazing husband Glenn Thomas Garrison. They were married in 1980 and moved to Medicine Lake, Montana, then to Thompson Falls in 1984 where Sue taught elementary grades K-4 over the next 30 years. Born to Glenn and Sue were two amazing sons, Spencer Wayne and John Louis. They were the light of her life.

Sue leaves behind her much-loved husband Glenn; sons Spencer (Jessica) and John (Heather); siblings Cindy McCleve, Linda Hilton, Lisa (Mike) Anderson, John Hilton, Juliann (Brent) Hamner; numerous nieces and nephews; and precious grandchildren Henry and Abigail (Spencer and Jessica). She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Geraldine Hilton; her parents-in-law Wayne and Eileen Garrison; and her sister Lori Boschert.

Sue could be found each morning with coffee in hand, reading, knitting, crafting or working on family history. Her favorite sayings were, "It doesn't cost a nickel to try," and "You'd better stand for something, or you'll fall for anything." Sue will always be remembered by her deep love and devotion to family and friends.

Services will be held on a date yet to be determined. If so inclined, donations in Sue's name can be made to Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) or a charity devoted to books and reading of the donor's preference.