Editor,

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his need”, is a well known quote by Karl Marx in 1875. This is a basic tenet of Marxism/Communism.

This is what HB 819, passed by our legislature in 2023, accomplishes. The bill allocated $175 million out of general fund tax dollars and $50 million out of coal tax funds for financial assistance to lower income home-buyers. Do you ever wonder where the tax money you pay goes? Each county must vote to accept or reject the funding. The Flathead County Commissioners recognized the implications and principles. They rejected accepting the near $4.5 million dollars. The Mayor of Kalispell agreed with the county commissioners decision.

The Sanders County Commissioners accepted the funds, $360,000 with a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Rowan voted “no”. Commissioner Cox and Commissioner Holland voted “yes”. I wonder if Commissioners Cox and Holland understand the core principles of Marxism/Communism?

Commissioner Cox stated, “if we don’t take the money, someone else will”. Using that logic, “do two wrongs make a right”?

HB819 requires counties to affirmatively opt into the program and designate a Community Reinvestment Organization — a federally recognized charitable organization or certified economic or housing development organization — as a partner to oversee the program and its funding. Partner organizations are also responsible for matching the state funds with private investment."

Here in Sanders County we have the Sanders County Community Housing Organization (SCCHO). This group is promoting “affordable” housing in our county. Their partners listed on the SCCHO website include Avista, Blackfoot, Platinum Transparency 2024 Candid and the Headwaters Foundation. Out of curiosity I went the the Headwaters Foundation website, http://www.headwatersmt.org/meet-the-board, I suggest the reader do the same and see if they fit your core values?

Another thing I find interesting is that County Commissioner Cox is listed as a Board Member on the SCCHO website. In my view, I find it improper for an elected official to be voting for funding that could be used by a organization he is a Board Member of. I saw enough of that nonsense when I was in the legislature.

Greg Hinkle, former State Senator

Thompson Falls