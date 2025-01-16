Our Viewpoint: Help those who need it

The ongoing devastation in California is just that - devastating. It’s unimaginable to think that 10,000 homes burned.

Some news quips are focusing solely on the celebrities who have lost their homes, but most of those homes burned aren’t those of famous people. It’s also a good reminder that bad things can happen to anyone.

Fires are ravaging through this very populated area. Just because it’s a metropolitan area does not mean it’s not susceptible to natural disasters.

It’s been very sad to watch this horrible event play out on the news, but there have been glimmers of hope. NBC News prepared a video with correspondent Keith Morrison (who as a Dateline host has one of the most recognizable voices in America) talking about the fires, but ending with hope that people will rebuild and people will continue to go to Los Angeles.

Firefighters from across the country have traveled thousands of miles to offer assistance. A crew from the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District traveled to California this weekend. They are doing what they can. They wanted to help.

If something like this ever happened to Montana or even to us in Sanders County, our hope is that people would also step in to help. When the community of Paradise suffered a devastating fire in August 2023, fire departments from across the region responded right away to offer aid.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a red state or a blue state or a purple state. It is just being good humans to help others, whether in the case of a fire, flooding, hurricanes, or someone just needing a little hand up.

There are many ways that you can help the victims of the fires in California, but as I spoke with fire chief James Russell of Plains this weekend, what I felt called to point out was that we can help our local fire organizations as well. Our local first responders can use our help, too. They deserve our thanks. Thank you to those who are taking time away from their families to help those in need in California, and those who are helping keep us safe here at home.

— Annie Wooden