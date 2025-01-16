Plains, Noxon split games

The Noxon Red Devils hosted county rivals the Plains Horsemen and Trotters last Friday, with the Trotters taking the 41-24 win over the Lady Devils and the Horsemen falling to the Red Devils 74-53.

PLAINS 41, NOXON 24

The girls hit the court first with Plains gaining the first points from drawing a foul. Noxon had a hard time answering back but soon Lady Devil Jasmin Rich would sink back-to-back three pointers to bring the score within three before the second quarter. The Trotters had swift steals that led to quick layups to put more points between the teams. Putting full court pressure on the young Lady Devils, Plains was able to continue making fast breaks that led to baskets and at the half the Trotters held an eight point lead over Noxon.

"Even though we didn't get a win, the girls are doing a lot of great things. Their teamwork is great, and their defense is getting better," said Noxon head coach Cory Brodmerkle.

The Trotters who put up an impressive 19 points in the third.

"It was a really physical game, but we built a good lead by the third quarter," said Plains head coach Brooks Sanford.

"Seanna Richter and Abby Yoder both are great assets to the team. Seanna is a great leader and Abby really stepped up to keep the team positive. We look forward to practicing more game-like situations and getting our shooting up," Brodmerkle stated.

Seanna Richter led for the Devils with 15 points, Abby Yoder behind with 10 points. Yoder and Richter led with six rebounds each for Noxon, while Jasmin Risch had two steals and two blocks.

"Everyone got playing time and contributed to this game and I love to see that. We are going to work on pressure defense and value having the ball for our upcoming games against Superior and Thompson Falls," stated Sanford.

Ava Lawyer had the top spot for Plains with 13 points, Mila Rivinius and Katelyn Subatch behind with nine points each, and Taryn Meredith had seven for the Trotters.

NOXON 74, PLAINS 53

Then the boys took to the court with the Devils coming out on fire gaining eight points before Plains had a chance to score themselves.

"I think this was our best game defensively all season. I really liked how they played and never quit," said Plains coach Tyrel Allen.

Starting the second quarter the Horsemen were able to capitalize off swift steals to put the score closer together, and a quick three pointer by Plains' Wyatt Butcher put the score 23-19. Shane Murray continued to be one of Noxon's biggest assets pulling down rebounds and putting up more points for the Devils.

"It's really hard when someone has that height like Shane does, he's gonna get his shots. I was impressed with our seniors and their ball movement, though," Allen stated.

The Devils were able to put up a massive 22 points in the final quarter to secure the win.