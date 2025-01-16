TFJH earns three wins

The Thompson Falls junior high girls’ basketball team finished last weekend with three wins and Coach Karli Thomas was excited with her teams’ performances.

The Hawk A team beat Noxon 33-7 and then won a close matchup against St. Regis 15-13. Marley Robinson led the Thompson Falls scoring against Noxon with 13 points and added eight rebounds, while Audrey Fairbank scored 12 and garnered 13 steals. Fairbank and Robinson each scored four against St. Regis, while Cammie Preston added three and Gabby Taylor one point. Robinson took down eight rebounds for the Hawks, Preston four, Taylor three and Fairbank had three steals.