County receives first opioid settlement funds

Sanders County has received its first payment from the National Opioids Settlement. Public Health Nurse Kjirsten Mercer met with county commissioners this month in order to decide where the funding will be spent within the county.

According to Mercer, the $63,000 received by the county will be one of many in the next several years. In August 2022, the state created the Montana Opioid Abatement Trust (MOAT) to administer funds received from the settlements. According to the state, the trust is expected to receive more than $75 million over the next 18 years as part of the national settlements, which will then be distributed to local entities.

The funding will be used to support opioid remediation efforts in Montana. “The settlement fund provides a significant opportunity for Montana to address the opioid crisis and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of its communities,” according to MOAT.

Mercer said she received proposals from Sanders County Detention, as well as District Court. The commissioners voted to allocate $20,000 to programs at the jail, as well as provide $20,000 to the 20th Judicial District Adult Drug Court, which recently expanded to Sanders County.

Mercer stated that the sheriff’s office proposed funding to create a support program similar to Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous at the detention center. AA/NA funding would allow for having a program administered on campus at the county, include training for staff, and would sustain the program for two years. The sheriff’s office will also use some of the settlement funding for Opioid Use Disorder training. In the proposal, the sheriff’s office stated that the training “would better educate our team to deal with and stabilize subjects suffering the effects of intoxicants of all kinds, with a particular focus on opioids.”

With the adult drug court, Clerk of District Court Cynthia Neste told the commissioners the funding would help support individuals who cannot qualify for Medicaid and have to pay for their own treatment. “As they start doing better and get jobs or are in school, they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid,” Neste said. “We could help pay for treatment and counseling to keep them on the right path.” She added that funds could also help with transportation to drug treatment court, which is currently done in Polson. “It’s more effective if you're in person and we want to come up with a way to transport them back and forth.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to allocate the money, leaving $23,000 in the local account for future projects.