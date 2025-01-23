Five apply for district judge

Governor Gianforte announced last week through a press release that public comment is being sought on Twentieth Judicial District court applicants.

Five attorneys have applied for the position, which serves Lake and Sanders counties. Comments or letters of support regarding the applicants can be submitted until 5 p.m. February. 12.

The five attorneys who have applied to fill the seat include John A. Mercer, Thane Patrick Johnson, Katherine Lace Kuykendall, Lacey Lorene Lincoln and Kelly P. McDonald.

Members of the public should submit letters or other comments by email to [email protected], by fax to (406) 444-4151, or by mail to Attn: Hannah Slusser, Governor’s Office, PO Box 200801, Helena, Montana 59620.

Attorney Britt Cotter of Polson ran unopposed in 2024 for the position, vacated by Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher earlier last year when she retired. Cotter resigned from the position before his scheduled swearing in last month. In December, the state filed three charges against Cotter, including one county of felony solicitation to commit criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of felony attempted criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Cotter pleaded not guilty to the charges at his initial appearance in January.