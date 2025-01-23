Former TF man sentenced

During a sentencing hearing last Friday before Judge John Larson, Kosal Chea was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison, with all that time suspended except the 491 days he served in custody and all probation conditions instituted as modified by the court. Chea, originally charged with sexual intercourse without consent, entered an Alford plea on September 25 to an amended felony charge of sexual assault, pursuant to a plea agreement between the parties.