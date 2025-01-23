Sheriff's Log

Independently owned since 1905
Ambulance: T. Falls, 8; Plains, 8; Trout Creek, 4; Paradise, 2; Hot Springs, 2; Heron, 1; Noxon, 1.
Monday, January 13
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
General animal call/complaint, Plains.
Body found/coroner, Hot Springs.
Suspicious activity, Paradise.
Tuesday, January 14
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Disturbance, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.
Other law violations, Trout Creek.
Wednesday, January 15
Property found, T. Falls.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Welfare check, Hot Springs.
Littering, Plains.
Welfare check, Dixon.
Welfare check, Dixon.
Attempt to locate, T. Falls.
Disturbance, St. Regis.
Road hazard/debris on road, Hot Springs.
Request for welfare check, Noxon.
Fire, Trout Creek.
Request for welfare check, Noxon.
Thursday, January 16
Inmate transport, Missoula.
Suspicious activity, Plains.
Assist other agency, Trout Creek.
Assist other agency, Trout Creek.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Child custody issues.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Road hazard/blockage.
Parking problem, Hot Springs.
Intoxicated driver report.
Friday, January 17
General animal call/complaint, Dixon.
Inmate transport.
Harassment/privacy in communication, T. Falls.
General animal call/complaint, Dixon.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Theft, Noxon.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Animal other, Plains.
Animal abuse, Lonepine.
Assault, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, Hot Springs.
Parking problem, Hot Springs.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Saturday, January 18
Business contact.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Fire, Plains.
Protection order violation, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact.
Disturbance, T. Falls.
Sunday, January 19
Assault, Dixon.
Civil attempts.
Welfare check, Dixon.
Civil attempts.
Trespass, Plains.
Assault, Trout Creek.
Warrant service, Hot Springs.
Welfare check, Plains.
Stolen vehicle, Paradise.
Business contact, Saltese.
Reader Comments(0)