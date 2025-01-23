TF issues final sewer payment

The Thompson Falls City Council at its Monday meeting authorized the final payout for phases 1 and 2 of the wastewater treatment plant. The reimbursement request of $62,565.69 passed by the council includes the final payment to Razz Construction, as well as the city purchasing replacement parts for the system that public works staff can use to maintain the system in the future.

The council also approved water project payments of $158,336.06 from an ARPA grant that included additional road mix material to complete the emergency water project on Church Street.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted to apply for the annual Arbor Day Grant, with which the city works with elementary students to plant trees on city property. Council member Katherine Maudrone also asked about the tree inventory that was completed by the DNRC and suggested that it be updated since storms in recent years have caused many trees to be removed. The council also approved a 6.5-foot variance request by Jessica Jones to put a shed on her Haley Avenue property.

The city voted to participate in the Reimagining Rural program. Ray Brown with Sanders County Community Development told the council on Monday that the program is a way for the community to discuss projects and help facilitate how to get them done. “It’s highly beneficial,” he said. The program will begin with three webinars from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4, 11 and 18, which the city will view at the Clark Fork Professional Building, and the public is invited to participate.

The council also approved an INTERCAP loan in the amount of $54,000 that, with a $75,000 METAP grant, will be used to purchase two new Ford Explorer police vehicles and equipment for the vehicles. The vehicles are being purchased from Rehbein Ford in Plains.

The city and Thompson Falls Schools have been discussing the options of trading properties near the high school for a couple of years, Mayor Rusti Leivestad said, and the council voted to move the matter to the committee as a whole and schedule a site visit and discuss the matter further with the school district so a recommendation can be brought before the council.

In the mayor’s report, Leivestad told the council and the six community members at the meeting that the solar-powered speed signs at each end of town are not getting enough sunlight and working intermittently. She said providing electricity to the signs would be expensive and difficult.

The next council meeting will be Monday, February 10, at 6 p.m.