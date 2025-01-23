Jeffrey Aldrich

Jeffrey "Jeff" Aldrich passed away January 10, 2025, at the age of 58 in Great Falls, MT, surrounded by his three children. He would often say "I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time," with a smile.

Jeff was born June 1, 1966, to Ray and Dixie Aldrich, joining his 5-year-old sister Heidi. Jeff always had a keen interest in all things mechanical and particularly motorcycles. He received his first motorcycle so young that his feet couldn't touch the ground while he was sitting on it. As a boy, the neighborhood quickly got used to the sound of Jeff and his pals riding their cycles up and down the streets.

Jeff graduated from Columbia High School in Troutdale, Oregon, with honors and was accepted into the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. In 1990, Jeff married Megan Aldrich and they lived in Gresham, Oregon, with two of their children, Corinee and Aron, for many years. He supported his family and had a successful career being "a carpenter by trade specializing in clean rooms" for Intel. His oldest son Brandon and son Aron proudly follow in their father's footsteps in carpentry. In 2019, Jeff moved back home to Thompson Falls, where he proudly lived near his father, Ray.

Jeff loved having a good time. He had a huge heart and deep love for his children, family, friends, campfires, planes, rockets, guns and so much more. In the summer he was likely to be at the river for a paddle and a weenie roast around the campfire after. His dad considered him a master of the BBQ.

He recently crossed off a bucket list item in November last year. He flew to Texas to see the Starship 6 launch in person with his daughter Corinne and her husband Josh. "OH, YEAH!" he yelled as he witnessed history and felt the shockwaves.

Jeff was preceded in death by his sister Heidi; his mother DIxie; his paternal grandparents Ray and Evelyn Aldrich; and his maternal grandparents Murry and Beth Reynolds. Jeff is survived by his son Brandon Bierman and grandson Talin Johnston; daughter Corinne (Josh) Hunter; son Aron (Shanna) Aldrich; father Ray Aldrich; and many more family members and friends.

Jeff wished to be cremated and a celebration of life will be announced in the spring. We all love and miss you, Jeff. You will be sorely missed. Rest in peace.