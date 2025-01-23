Independently owned since 1905

Discouraging setbacks

As if we haven't had our share of setbacks, Noxon is experience theft and vandalism. A sign promoting rebuilding was taken, "FOR SALE" signs have been taken down or removed, and cones along property lines have been run over or placed elsewhere.

It is very discouraging.

There are many hard working volunteers in our community making our concern of Montana a better place; but, it takes all of us, working together, to promote growth.

Joyce Hilt, Noxon

