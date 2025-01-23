Poetic justice

Back in 2009 when Barrack Obama became President, and the Democrats controlled both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, he told the Republicans "elections have consequences". How true that was back then, but how true that is today. Only today the shoe is on the other foot and, yes, elections still do have consequences.

There is plenty of whining and gnashing of the teeth right now from the very people who in 2009 laughed and chuckled when they heard how Obama said it. But now, it seems, many of those same people appear to have forgotten what Obama said.

One thing is certain about politics in the United States: things change as time passes. I think perhaps the "left" should be mindful of the fact that the pendulum is ever in motion and the political environment has changed. I also believe that the "right" best not be allowing themselves to become too comfortable. That pendulum is in motion right now and things will be a bit different come the midterm elections in under two years, and even more different in the Presidential elections in less than four years.

Be mindful of what you think and what you hear others say. It may be just a matter of time when you could regret what seems like today's words of wisdom. There will always be crows and people will always eat them.

Ed Solce, Heron