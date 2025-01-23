Republicans rescind endorsement

On January 18, 2025, by a unanimous vote of the precinct committee persons present and voting, the Sanders County Republican Central Committee (SCRCC) rescinded our committee’s endorsement of Denley Loge for public office and offers the following public explanation:

Last year, Denley Loge of St. Regis, MT, filed as a Republican candidate for Montana Senate District #7, which encompasses Mineral County and portions of Missoula and Sanders County. Although we were aware that Mr. Loge’s track record as a former State Representative included voting against conservative Republican legislation more often than we preferred, the SCRCC endorsed his candidacy, anticipating that he would represent the people of Montana better than a Democrat would – at least most of the time.

What we did not expect was that Mr. Loge, along with eight other senators identifying as Republicans, would immediately collaborate with all the Democrat senators to undermine the Republican majority in our state legislature. On the very first day of the 69th Montana Legislature, these senators worked to change legislative rules and reorganize committees, enabling the advancement of two years’ worth of costly and radical leftist policies.

Mr. Loge’s scripted explanation that his actions were intended to make committee assignments “fairer” and to place more “qualified” senators on committees is an obvious misrepresentation of facts. Anyone familiar with legislative processes can clearly see that the true intent was to usurp the conservative Senate majority by colluding with Democrats to stack key committees in favor of liberal control – and that is precisely what these Republican defectors achieved.

The SCRCC hereby calls on Senator Loge and the other Republican turncoats to work with, not against, their Montana Senate Republican caucus. By placing an “R” after your name, you gained the trust of our Central Committee and voters who expected you to champion Republican values and stand against radical leftist policies. Your most impactful actions to date in the 69th Montana Legislature have done just the opposite.

Furthermore, the SCRCC voted to support measures that reinforce the Republican majority in the Montana State Senate, in accordance with the laws of the State of Montana and the bylaws and rules of the Montana GOP and the SCRCC. These measures include the potential recall of any or all of the nine defecting senators.

Sanders County

Republican Central

Committee

Amy Dishaw, Secretary