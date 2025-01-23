Squeaky wheel gets the grease

Independently owned since 1905
Thanks to the Ledger, those who led and attended meetings in Noxon, word of mouth, and even Facebook, Sanders County is becoming informed about the dire state of the Noxon Bridge. The lifespan of our bridge is nearing its end. We are told that it has five years of life left if all drivers cross it at 10 mph and if vehicles over the weight limit stay off of it. As it is the lifeline to so many things as well as our connection to friends and family, we need to get serious about contacting our elected leaders who have the power and connection to help replace our bridge. Those of us who are aware that our county commissioners are on board are grateful. There is a possible grant proposal but only so many applicants receive the money. Ryan Zinke’s representative said they will place our bridge as a priority but there are thousands of bridges across our country that are failing. In Montana alone, there are 177 bridges in dire need for repair or replacement. So the competition is high and the winners are the ones that stand up over and over again expressing the need for a new bridge. And, through diligence and perseverance of a group effort, we can get a new bridge.
Now is the time to call, email, write letters or postcards repeatedly. As we have a small rural population, we need to be diligent about this. Larger populated areas have many more voices. We appreciate the people from Heron, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and other communities who are involved and making our voices stronger. We would appreciate help from any and all of you who would be willing to speak up. All of our communities in our county are connected in one way or another. Fellow Noxonites, we all remember the inconveniences and the concerns over emergencies we experienced when our bridge was closed last July. We all have a responsibility in helping get a new bridge. Talk to your families, friends and neighbors. I encourage all of you to repeatedly contact our elected leaders. They all need to hear from us. “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
(Addresses below)
Senator Steve Daines
320 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington DC 20510-2604
202-224-2651
Senator Tim Sheehy
655 Dirksen Office Building
Washington DC 20510
202-224-2644
Rep Ryan Zinke
512 Cannon House Office Building
Washington DC 20515
202-225-5628
Governor Greg Gianforte
PO Box 200801
Helena, MT 59620
406-444-3111
Rep Paul Fielder
PO Box 2558
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
406-210-5943
Senator Greg Hertz
PO Box 1907
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
406-444-4800
Bonnie Reishus,
Noxon
