Squeaky wheel gets the grease

Thanks to the Ledger, those who led and attended meetings in Noxon, word of mouth, and even Facebook, Sanders County is becoming informed about the dire state of the Noxon Bridge. The lifespan of our bridge is nearing its end. We are told that it has five years of life left if all drivers cross it at 10 mph and if vehicles over the weight limit stay off of it. As it is the lifeline to so many things as well as our connection to friends and family, we need to get serious about contacting our elected leaders who have the power and connection to help replace our bridge. Those of us who are aware that our county commissioners are on board are grateful. There is a possible grant proposal but only so many applicants receive the money. Ryan Zinke’s representative said they will place our bridge as a priority but there are thousands of bridges across our country that are failing. In Montana alone, there are 177 bridges in dire need for repair or replacement. So the competition is high and the winners are the ones that stand up over and over again expressing the need for a new bridge. And, through diligence and perseverance of a group effort, we can get a new bridge.

Now is the time to call, email, write letters or postcards repeatedly. As we have a small rural population, we need to be diligent about this. Larger populated areas have many more voices. We appreciate the people from Heron, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and other communities who are involved and making our voices stronger. We would appreciate help from any and all of you who would be willing to speak up. All of our communities in our county are connected in one way or another. Fellow Noxonites, we all remember the inconveniences and the concerns over emergencies we experienced when our bridge was closed last July. We all have a responsibility in helping get a new bridge. Talk to your families, friends and neighbors. I encourage all of you to repeatedly contact our elected leaders. They all need to hear from us. “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

(Addresses below)

Senator Steve Daines

320 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510-2604

202-224-2651

[email protected]

Senator Tim Sheehy

655 Dirksen Office Building

Washington DC 20510

202-224-2644

Rep Ryan Zinke

512 Cannon House Office Building

Washington DC 20515

202-225-5628

Governor Greg Gianforte

PO Box 200801

Helena, MT 59620

406-444-3111

[email protected]

Rep Paul Fielder

PO Box 2558

Thompson Falls, MT 59873

406-210-5943

[email protected]

Senator Greg Hertz

PO Box 1907

Thompson Falls, MT 59873

406-444-4800

[email protected]

Bonnie Reishus,

Noxon