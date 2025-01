Proud parents Gage and Anna Fuhrman are happy to announce the birth of their son, Colter Trygve Fuhrman. Colter was born January 14, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

Ecstatic grandparents are Konrich and Cheri Fuhrman of Thompson Falls, Montana, and Garo and Gen Pehlivanian of Edmonds, Washington.

The families are so thrilled to welcome baby Colt into the world. We love you little man!