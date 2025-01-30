Carol Irene Page, 88, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2025, in Hayden, Idaho.

She was a longtime resident of Sagle, Idaho and the daughter of George and Sheila Gardner of Noxon, Montana. She lived her life, like her favorite song, “My Way.”

Family graveside services have been held at the Noxon Cemetery, Noxon, Montana. A celebration of Carol’s life will be announced in the spring.

Family and friends are invited to sign Carol’s online guest book at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.