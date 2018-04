PATRIOTIC MARKING –Plains fourth-grader Ayden Emerich decorates a flag holder that will eventually be placed in the ground at the site of a military veteran's grave.

Kids and senior citizens got the chance to help military veterans after one veteran came up with a brainstorm to help aging veterans honor passed veterans.

Each year for Memorial Day, members of VFW Post 3596 place American flags at the gravesites of veterans at Plains Cemetery, a task that isn'...