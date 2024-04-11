Forum to focus on education

Montana’s public education system has been in the headlines a lot these days: Why are budgets so tight? What unites Montana’s schools? What legislation passed, and what is being challenged, for alternative school systems? An upcoming informational forum will bring three acclaimed speakers to one location to talk about these issues.

“Public Education: The Heart and Hub of our Communities” will be presented 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Paradise Center. This nonpartisan, informational forum will feature speakers to delve into the need to support our communities’ public schools. Topics will include the funding, legislation, and leadership needed to promote and coordinate public education throughout the state.

Jenny Murnane-Butcher is the Deputy Director of Montanans Organized for Education (MOFE), a nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for public education on behalf of families and community members throughout the state. She is a Master’s candidate at John Hopkins focusing on school funding.

Shannon O’Brien’s experiences in public education span from K-12 to college to state-level policy making. She has been a classroom teacher, school administrator, Governor Bullock’s education policy advisor, the Dean of Missoula College, and a 2-term State Senator. Shannon is currently running for State Superintendent of Schools.

Thom Chisholm was born and raised in Sanders County. He spent three decades in various capacities in Plains School District, including his last 13 years as School Superintendent. Retired in 2023, Thom has dedicated his career to community service and public education.

This forum is free and open to the public. It is the third in a series of free, issue-based, non-partisan forums sponsored by the Sanders County Democrats to address topics that bind our communities together. All are invited to attend.