Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Roadblock

 
July 19, 2018

Shana Neesvig

MIDAFTERNOON DELAY – A truck hauling a camper trailer met its demise when it bumped into the railing of the Highway 200 bridge just west of Trout Creek on Monday. The single vehicle accident forced the highway to close from 11:30 to around 5 p.m. The vehicle's passengers, who were uninjured, were traveling from Sandpoint, Idaho to Tennessee according to bystanders. The wreck left substantial amounts of debris on the roadway and was cleared by using shovels, like shoveling snow, while Saint's Towing worked for hours to remove the truck and upright the wrecked camper and tow it.



 
