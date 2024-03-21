Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Boyd Smith, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ridge Whiting, 22, day speeding, $70.

Consuelo Green, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Michael Normandeau, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Ethan McCoy, 23, night speeding, $20.

Steven Morris, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Cathrine Cavazos, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

John Bivens IV, 28, night speeding, $20.

Brayden Good, 21, night speeding, $20.

Christian Reyes-Fried, 18, failure to stop when school bus stopped, 1st offense, $535.

Gary Rogers, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.

Wayne Dicken, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Gerard Thompson, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Francisco Diaz, 27, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Lyne Ortega, 29, resisting arrest, $235, 180 days jail with 140 suspended; escape, $175, 180 days jail with 140 suspended.

Deeanna Crowe, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $1,335, 365 days jail with 358 days suspended.

Veronica Madsen, 24, reckless driving involving death/serious bodily injury, $385.

Joseph Niemeyer, 74, disorderly conduct, $85, 10 days jail with all suspended.

Keara Baker, 25, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.

Montana Department of Livestock

Shawna Denney-Land, 48, dogs harassing/destroying/injuring livestock, $100.

Motor Carrier Services

Oyatullo Zafarzoda, 24, failure to purchase trip permit immediately upon arrival in state, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Gary Mackey, 72, purposely attracting ungulates/bears/mountain lions/wild turkeys with feed attractants, $135.