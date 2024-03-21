Justice Court
March 21, 2024
Montana Highway Patrol
Boyd Smith, 32, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ridge Whiting, 22, day speeding, $70.
Consuelo Green, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Michael Normandeau, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Ethan McCoy, 23, night speeding, $20.
Steven Morris, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.
Cathrine Cavazos, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.
John Bivens IV, 28, night speeding, $20.
Brayden Good, 21, night speeding, $20.
Christian Reyes-Fried, 18, failure to stop when school bus stopped, 1st offense, $535.
Gary Rogers, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.
Wayne Dicken, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Gerard Thompson, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Francisco Diaz, 27, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Lyne Ortega, 29, resisting arrest, $235, 180 days jail with 140 suspended; escape, $175, 180 days jail with 140 suspended.
Deeanna Crowe, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $1,335, 365 days jail with 358 days suspended.
Veronica Madsen, 24, reckless driving involving death/serious bodily injury, $385.
Joseph Niemeyer, 74, disorderly conduct, $85, 10 days jail with all suspended.
Keara Baker, 25, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.
Montana Department of Livestock
Shawna Denney-Land, 48, dogs harassing/destroying/injuring livestock, $100.
Motor Carrier Services
Oyatullo Zafarzoda, 24, failure to purchase trip permit immediately upon arrival in state, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Gary Mackey, 72, purposely attracting ungulates/bears/mountain lions/wild turkeys with feed attractants, $135.
