Question of the Week

LARRY SCHMILL, Missoula – “With my fingers right off the bush.”

MYRA LEWIS, Clark Fork, ID – “I Iike them on ice cream with a little sugar on top.”

DAVID HURLBURT, Anaconda – “Huckleberry pie. You can’t beat it.”

TODD SCHMIDT, Thompson Falls – “Thirty years ago, I was in the Bob Marshall fishing. I caught fish but picked some huckleberries and ate them. That began a lifelong love of fresh huckleberries right off the bush.”

SHYANNE WALDBILLIG, Missoula – “I LOVE huckleberries! Our family makes our own when we go out camping and pick fresh huckleberries off the bushes. We churn it and put the huckleberries right on top.”

LISA STEWART, Plains – “I like huckleberries in candies. I get them at Colleen’s in Plains. She has the feed store and has a lot of different huckleberry stuff.”