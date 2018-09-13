Plains man killed in motorcycle accident

AN OVERTURNED SEMI on Highway 200 dumped its load of PVC pipe along the side of the road Monday. No one was killed or injured in that mishap.

Montana Highway Patrol was kept busy over the last week with multiple collisions accidents.

"Looking at the database, there has been high activity on our area's roadways. We can't emphasize safety enough, especially wearing a seatbelt," shared Trooper Jourdon Gulick, who was not the responding officer in the following incidents but was able to confirm details.

A 59-year-old Plains man was killed last week in a motorcycle accident on Highway 200 between Plains and Paradise, according to MHP. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the man was heading west on the highway. MHP reported that the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the guardrail. The motorcycle's momentum caused it to continue on its own in the eastbound lane for several hundred feet before stopping in a ditch. Trooper Terrance Rosenbaum was the reporting law enforcement officer. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene and it was thought he was not wearing a helmet, according to MHP. The motorcyclist, identified as Bill Silverthorn, was honored by friends at the Wild Horse Plains Car and Bike Show on Saturday. Organizers dedicated the car show to Silverthorn (see story, page 9).

Monday, Sept. 10, Trooper Steve Spurr responded to a call of an overturned semi that spilled its load of PVC pipe near Heron. The single-vehicle accident occurred during the day with optimal road and visibility conditions near mile marker 5 on Highway 200. There were no injuries or deaths and the scene was cleaned up quickly.

With rising incident numbers, MHP has added three troopers new to this area, bringing the MHP coverage for this region to five troopers.