Couple turns coffee hobby into corporation

Luke and Sylvia Miller stand next to the hopper where coffee beans are loaded for roasting.

A new coffee roasting company is open for business in Thompson Falls. Koo Koo Sint Coffee owners Sylvia and Luke Miller named their business after David Thompson "because we live up Thompson River Road," Sylvia said. The Native Americans referred to Thompson as Koo Koo Sint, she added.

The couple st...