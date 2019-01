Plains man retires after trucking in 50 states

CLEAN RECORD – Larry Spiekermeier worked 19 years with Whitewood Transport without a single blemish on his record, delivering freight in 50 states.

Pitching a no hitter in baseball is a feat, but driving a big rig more than 1.7 million miles without an accident is epic. And that's what Larry Spiekermeier of Plains did during his career with Whitewood Transport of Billings.

The 71-year-old Spiekermeier retired from Whitewood Transport in Oc...