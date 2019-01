SERVING TROUT CREEK - Inga Scharnhorst (left) recently purchased The Beauty Bar Salon in Trout Creek. Scharnhorst and Alma Casanova are both licensed cosmetologists.

Inga Scharnhorst recently purchased The Beauty Bar Salon in Trout Creek. "It's a dream come true," the salon owner said recently.

Scharnhorst is originally from the Troy area, but went to cosmetology school in Utah. She said she knew what she wanted to do but wanted to go out of state for trainin...