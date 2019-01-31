Noxon puts focus on kindness

THE CHALLENGE IS ON – Noxon's Montana Behavior Initiative ambassadors have encouraged random acts of kindness by "challenging" the student body and community to participate in a week-long "Great Kindness Challenge." The event began Monday morning when teachers, staff and administrators were welcomed to share joy by dancing for students during an all-school assembly. Superintendent Mike Ehinger (far right) joined Amy Henderson, Angie Wilhelmson (#12 jersey) and Scott Richardson while students contributed laughter and applause of encouragement.
Montana Behavioral Initiative (MBI) Youth Ambassadors at Noxon have taken a proactive approach to making positive changes at school. Under direction of Dana Grupenhoff, a business teacher and woman who wears many hats at the school, the ambassadors have directed a "positive activity every six we...
Reader Comments
(0)