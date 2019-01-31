Noxon youth finishes fight the of her life

Courtesy Photo

AS TOUGH AS THEY GET – Danni Hill, 6-year-old from Noxon, has recently received her last chemotherapy treatment and will be honored at the Noxon basketball games this Saturday. Hill was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4 years old. To celebrate her spirit, Noxon is asking everyone who attends the games to wear orange, the color of leukemia. She is the daughter of Ray and Cassandra Hill.