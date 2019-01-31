ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shana Neesvig 

Noxon youth finishes fight the of her life

 
January 31, 2019

AS TOUGH AS THEY GET – Danni Hill, 6-year-old from Noxon, has recently received her last chemotherapy treatment and will be honored at the Noxon basketball games this Saturday. Hill was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4 years old. To celebrate her spirit, Noxon is asking everyone who attends the games to wear orange, the color of leukemia. She is the daughter of Ray and Cassandra Hill.

It has been over a two-year battle of valor, and Noxon's Danni Rae Hill has remained strong and persevered. She is a 6-year-old that has just received her last round of chemotherapy in efforts to kick Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a cancer of the blood.

On January 6 Hill crossed the finish...



