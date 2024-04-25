Edward Thompson, 76, a long-time resident of Thompson Falls passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. Services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

Edward Roger Thompson, son of Joseph and Verna (Tresness) Thompson, was born March 11, 1948 in Superior, Montana. He graduated from St. Regis High School in 1966 as co-valedictorian and continued his education at the University of Montana obtaining a bachelor's degree in business. Ed met the love of his life, Terry Sanders, at a 4th of July dance and the couple was united in marriage on April 9, 1977 in St. Regis. One daughter, Terah, was born to this union.

Ed worked in the Forest Service in his early days after college, but spent most of his working career as an appraiser for the State of Montana, retiring after 25 years of service. Ed loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. Ed was a meat "artisan", smoking all types of meats and dehydrating his own jerky. He enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle and reading western novels in his free time. Ed made wine from the abundant fruit that their garden provided. He was often found walking his beloved dog(s) around Thompson Falls. Ed and his family had many happy summer days up Thompson River swimming and collecting pretty rocks. He was proud of Terah's accomplishments, her art and her graduating from the U of M. Ed cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Terry Thompson; daughter, Terah (Marshall) Hibbard; siblings, Joseph Thompson; Raymond (Hedy) Thompson; Lydia Weeden; George Thompson; dog, Zipper; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Verna Thompson; brother, Ben Thompson; and sister-in-law, Rita Thompson.