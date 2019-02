GLOBAL EFFECTS - The Days for Girls - Trout Creek team holds cloth bags that they sewed to send to women throughout the world. The group includes (from left) Sharon Tessier, Amy Reed, Mary Reed, Carol Hayes, Eva Arrants, Lori Cooper and Debb McNary.

Residents in Trout Creek are taking part in a worldwide effort to support girls and women by providing reusable feminine hygiene products. The group sews products for Days for Girls International, an organization founded by Celeste Mergens.

According to Mergens, "While in Kenya in 2008, I was wo...