By Annie Wooden 

Inmate dies in county jail

 
February 21, 2019



An inmate at the Sanders County jail died last Tuesday evening. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause and manner of death, which is believed to be medically related, according to a statement from the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pursuant to standard procedures regarding an in-custody death, a request was made to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, who will assume responsibility to conduct the investigation and perform coroner duties,” the statement said.

According to sheriff's documents, an EMS call was made at the Sanders County Detention Center at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, for an elderly male with flu-like symptoms.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the death. Sheriff Don Bell said the Lake County Deputy Coroner responded to the Sanders County Jail and is completing the investigation at Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel's request. Bell said that an autopsy was being performed, and results will be shared with the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. Bell said that it is standard operating procedure to reach out to another office to investigate in the death of someone in custody.

No further information was available at press time, and the name of the inmate has not been released.

 
