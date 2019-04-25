Exposing evil for what it is

Dear Editor,

I have found the column by Blaine Blackstone to be rather refreshing. I especially liked his views on the Hypocrites that have “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” While he happened to mention a few Democrats, he should have gone further.

Most of Hollywood has this same disease. I mention disease because it has to be catching. Many college professors, school administrators and leaders of foreign countries also have caught the fever.

But what started this sickness that is focused on one man?

Could it have been the secret society of “bad cops” who have been in and out of various leadership positions in the FBI?

Could it have been newspaper reporters who back in the 60s forgot to report the news, but attempted to “make” the news?

Could it have been the Department of Education in the major cities on both coasts who failed to teach our children how to think?

Could it have been ABC, CBS, MSNBC, NBC and CNN, who like puppets have come under leadership of a puppet master?

Who is the puppet master that really spreads hypocrisy?

We can point the finger at many elitists trying to pull this off, but I think the real culprit is the always lurking “prince of darkness,” the same one that convinced the priests and pharisees that a good man was causing their riches, disregard for the truth, and ill conduct in the temples, to be at stake.

Now, I am not comparing Jesus Christ to Donald Trump, but it is quite obvious that the Lord has used imperfect men in the past to do his will (See the Prophet Paul who taught many of the ancestors of the Christians that are also currently under attack and being murdered by sinister anti-Christians in the middle East).

Who else but the Prince of Darkness has the most to gain, by taking away the freedom of speech, taking away the rights to defend against a corrupt government. He realizes this is the latter days, where his reign is coming to an end.

For those who think that Blaine Blackstone is picking only on poor defenseless Democrats, have another think. People like Blaine Blackstone really are exposing evil for what it is, and in his last column, he didn’t go far enough.

Fake news needs to be rebuffed no matter who is the author.

Les Wood Tea Party Deplorable,

Plains