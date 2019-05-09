School board members chosen

Voters in the Noxon and Hot Springs school districts cast ballots this week for open school board positions, with unofficial results coming Tuesday evening. Hot Springs voters also decided against a $30,000 levy for the school district.

In Noxon, three candidates were vying for two open three-year positions. Tamra Weltz and Christopher Stough gathered 259 and 184 votes, respectively, and were elected to the school board. The third candidate, Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang, had 171 votes. Two other positions in Noxon were open for trustees representing Trout Creek. Ben Freeman was the only person to file for those positions.

In the Hot Springs School District, three candidates filed for one open three-year term. Candidate Julie White won the position by five, gathering 130 votes. Crystal Graham received 125 votes and Michael Mueller had 121.

Ricky DePoe was the only person to file for the open one-year position in the Hot Springs School District.

In Hot Springs, a levy was denied by voters, with 214 voting against and 158 voting for the level, which would have provided an additional $30,000 a year for general operations and maintenance.

If the levy had passed, taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 would have gone up by approximately $19.94 per year, and by $38.94 per year on a home with a market value of $200,000.

Bobbie Christenson with the Sanders County Elections Office said that 875 ballots were mailed to Noxon School voters and 794 voters in the Hot Springs district..

School board elections in other districts were cancelled as the races were not contested. In Plains, John Holland was the only candidate to file, as was John Wilson in Thompson Falls and Mike Linderman in Trout Creek.