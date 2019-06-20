Remember When?

10 YEARS AGO • MARCH 26, 2009

POSTAL WORKER KEEPS DELIVERING

Jack Hamilton isn’t planning on retiring any time soon

Jack Hamilton is the senior member of the team at Thompson Falls Post Office, in more ways than one.

Since 1991 Jack has worked in various capacities as an independent contractor for the mail delivery agency, making him the person who’s worked there the longest.

He’s also the most senior member, as in being an older person. He’s among a growing number of Americans who continue to work past traditional retirement age, by choice or necessity.

At 88, he works a little over an hour per day at the facility, and loves it.

Although he started getting Social Security when he was 65, Jack enjoys the additional income the job provides. “I don’t mind it. It’s something to do, and I make some spending money,” he smiled.

Jack has been an active man all his life. He’s done practically everything related to working in the woods – from working a fireline, bumping knots for log loaders, sawing trees, and bucking them on the landing. He’s worked on different ranches, and has packed in groups of trail riders, as well as fisherman and hunters.

In spare time, he doesn’t fish or hunt, but his favorite past time is cutting firewood.

So perhaps it isn’t unusual that he’d want to keep busy.

When he first started his association with the post office, Jack did mail delivery between Trout Creek, Noxon and Heron. He continued delivering mail in Trout Creek in the late 1990s. It eventually led to helping independent mail carrier Kathy Brown with her duties at the Thompson Falls Post Office. New contractor Carol Schramm, who took over the route last year, also depends upon him to “case,” separate out mail for the many mail recipients along her return route between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek.

A while back, during a period when the amount of mail going to Spring Creek Lodge Academy was particularly heavy, Jack helped out by making a separate mail delivery there.

Sometimes, Jack delivered mail for Brown along Blue Slide. He enjoyed driving her car, which is designed for mail delivery, with the steering wheel on the right. When he delivered to Heron, he remembered, he needed to use his pickup with automatic transmission, so that he could sit in the middle of the seat.

For several years, he also had the contract for clearing the sidewalks around the post office of snow.

Jack arrives in the post office pretty early, joining Postmaster Sam Sacchi. The two enjoy a cup of coffee and some hearty conversation before getting to work, explains Sacchi. As the clerks of the office arrive, Jack warmly greets them all.

“Jack has an incredible memory of events from the way, way back. I only hope I can half of that when I’m at his age,” Sacchi said.

The job keeps him sharp, Jack admits, and he doesn’t have any plans to retire.

He encourages others to stay busy and active, too. With a dry sense of humor that he’s known for, Jack told a friend of his who was having trouble getting around, ‘You forgot to move, and rigor mortis set in.’

“Jack is the ideal employee – reliable, a positive attitude,” said Sacchi. “He’s consistent; he’s in here even if he isn’t feeling well. He always has something good to say about people and things.”

Jack has a sterling work ethic, he adds. “He considers work an obligation and he sticks to it. He knows he’s an important part of the team,” added the postmaster.

Sacchi concluded, “we hope he decides to stick with us for many years to come.”

Jack has worked with various other postal employees over the years. Shirley Wilson, who has worked at various post offices throughout the area, said she’s enjoyed his company and interesting stories for quite a few years.

Jack has worked with Heather Saint and also worked with Heather’s husband, Bill who was postmaster before Sacchi. He is such a nice guy. He’s always helpful and takes care of little things. He’s always telling stories. He likes to tease.”

Having Jack around is the ingredient in a good day, Heather adds. “If he’s gone or not feeling well, it kind of throws things off. We set our clocks by him.”

One day, Jack decided to go get firewood, and, a rare occurrence, forgot to tell the staff. They were quick to check up on him.

Heather notes that he’s “absolutely” part of the team at the post office. “He’s been here longer than anybody else in the building. I guess he’s the senior member of it.”