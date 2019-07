VETERAN COOK – VFW member Gary Jenson serves up a burger to Mike Hamilton of Plains while his grandson, Blane Hamilton, 9, waits his turn at Fred Young Park in Plains as part of VFW Post 3596's Independence Day celebration. Jenson has been the official VFW Independence Day griller for 10 years and boasts that he's lost only one burger.

Fred Young Park was a busy place for about three hours on Independence Day as members of VFW Post 3596 served a free burger and hot dog picnic meal to people to honor the birth of the United States.

Veterans decorated the grounds with several American flags, some of the vets donned patriotic col...