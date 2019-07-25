SCVT announces spring raffle winners

Sanders County Veterans Transportation (SCVT) announced the successful completion of its Spring Fundraising Raffle on July 4. This event is made possible by the continued support of the People of Sanders County and many others in their own communities and was conducted by our talented fundraiser Ron Chisenhall, SCVT Treasurer.

The money raised is used to facilitate the purchase of vehicles operated by the DAV Volunteer Transportation Network serving Veterans living in Sanders County. A typical purchase begins with a commitment of local funds, usually 50% of the price, which is then augmented with a grant from a DAV National fund for the remainder.

This year, we saw some interesting things happen. The first two tickets drawn were a husband and wife. In the past, the group has seen a wife told by her husband that she did not need to buy any tickets because he already bought some. In this case, the wife told her husband that she wanted her own tickets, which she then bought to become one of the winners.

Winners were:

First ticket: Mike, mushroom knife; Second ticket: Lois (Mike’s wife), Bob Crowder knife; Third ticket: Jerry, freedom belt buckle; Fourth ticket: David, Elk belt buckle, which he donated to SCVT for a future raffle; Fifth: Darrel, bear print donated by Cheryl Keith; Sixth ticket: Lisa, load of firewood donated by Don Burrell, which Lisa passed on to her neighbor Lilly.

SCVT vice chairman Dick Wells thanked the many people who made this raffle a rousing success, and hope for their continued support for the next raffle that will conclude on Veterans Day, November 11.