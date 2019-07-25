We need thoughtful ideas

Mr. Blackstone, I am in favor of you being allowed space to have your say in the SCL. And indeed of SCL hosting many differing viewpoints. When, as you have, the power of a continuing prominent platform that gives you a certain power, how you use it has real impact. And I object to the way you are using it now.

Content in your article “Adhering to Our Values” was discarded in favor of potshots by focusing on half-truths and obscure incidents; the flip side of the Democrats who are still throwing hissy fits over Trump being elected. The title might better have been “Adhering to My Values” as it misses the values of millions of Americans.

Families and friends have broken up over the inability to understand how anyone could think differently to them; an inability to comprehend that the lives of others close to us and farther away differ and often differ radically. Our country faces immense new problems and yet problems as old as every aging culture. Being able to hear and respond constructively to the concerns of the other is critical to our survival.

I myself have as many questions as possible answers for our country. I do know though that I would rather spend my time reading about ideas that could shed thoughtful light on our current situation or to create some future we could all live with and work toward.

Sharon Donegan,

Portland, Oregon