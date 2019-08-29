Safe training for barking dogs

Dear Editor,

I can see with the recent “barking ordinance” why there is a sudden fear of barking dogs. It has been argued both ways to great length. As a dog parent I see it as yet another hurdle to cross having a dog while I also remember my pre-dog days and how barking dogs were annoying.

I decided against reaching out for the offered help on barking because I disagree with any negative training methods. I have rescue dogs and without knowing their full history, I will not subject them to shock collars or risk an allergic reaction with the citrus collar. I wanted a calmer way to deter barking. So, I had to get creative.

I saw an “ultrasonic barking device” and thought I’d give it a try. I began using it and said one word prior to hitting the button, “quiet.” My dogs were surprised in the beginning and now, two weeks in, “quiet” is usually enough before I hit the button. We can’t always be here and who knows what they do when we are not home, so knowing how successful pressing the button is, we are buying a “birdhouse” looking device that is safe to hang outdoors and is always on. This way, if we are not home or not near the handheld device, it still works. Plus, it deters neighbor dogs barking as well.

This whole barking ordinance is annoying for everyone and no one wants a barking warning or ticket. We live out of the way for a reason and large-town rules seem to follow because a few people decide to flex power. However, there are solutions without traumatizing dogs and subjecting them to negative training. Having had dogs for almost two decades, this method is safe, easy and positive training. It’s a win-win for all.

Jamie Betts,

Thompson Falls