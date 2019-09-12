Trout Creek Bridge repairs planned

Traffic on Highway 200 north of Trout Creek, along mile marker 28, will be impacted next summer and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is letting the public know early. The Clark Fork River bridge will undergo construction in 2020. Current plans are to have work begin in May and continue through October.

According to MDT, the bridge requires rehabilitation to replace the deteriorating bridge deck and structural components to extend the life of the structure. The project is estimated at $2.9 million. According to MDT, they are developing a final design and construction plan that will minimize the impact on travel along Highway 200 as much as possible.

MDT has deemed it unsafe for travel during part of the construction. “In the interest of public safety, traffic cannot be maintained on the structure while work is in progress,” they reported.

Although construction is slated to begin in May, full bridge closure is anticipated to take place in June, depending on the progress of project phasing, and continue until the end of October. Two scenarios being considered in order to complete the construction project are a full closure to rehab the bridge all at once (lasting roughly six weeks), or intermittent closures (a 12-week projection) to accommodate occasional through traffic.

During the full closure, most traffic will be diverted to Blue Slide Road. Larger vehicles and trucks with trailers will be rerouted via Interstate 90 and U.S. 95.

River access will not be affected by the construction and public boat launches will remain open. Scaffolding will be in place to provide a platform keeping workers and reservoir recreationists safe as well as serving as a mechanism to collect debris.

Prior to and during construction, the public will be notified of construction progress and phases to “minimize impacts to the greatest extent possible during this important rehabilitation project.”

Bill Naegeli, Emergency Manager for Sanders County, said that people's safety is a top priority as the project moves forward. He said the county is already looking at options for how to provide adequate emergency services to residents with the impending construction. He said the county will work with ambulance and fire departments to provide mutial aid to areas in the west end of the county.

"Our response depends on which construction schedule is chosen," Naegeli said. "We can change things dependong on which option is chosen."

Naegeli also noted that services such as UPS and mail delivery will need to be considered, as well as the added safety concern of the extra traffic on Blue Slide Road.

MDT is hosting an open house on September 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort. Project representatives will be available to outline project details, answer questions and listen to concerns. Local law enforcement, fire, ambulance, Forest Service and the post office have been active in planning continued service plans during the project. MDT also plans on meeting with key community organizations and businesses to address questions and inform them prior to construction.

Along with replacing the concrete deck on the bridge to address the deteriorated condition and extend the life of the bridge, the project will include new guardrails, improvements to roadway approaches and miscellaneours repairs to structural steel components of the bridge.

To comment, make inquires and receive up-to-date information on the project visit http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/clarkforkbridge online. You may also request to receive emailed project updates by texting TROUTCREEK to 22828.