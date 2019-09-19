Montana Mavericks start season

IN PAIRS – Unlike the square dance, which is done in four couples in a square dancing in sync with each other, round dancers are paired and dance in a circle. The couple on the left is Tim and Dee Casey, guests from Lolo. In the front is another Lolo couple, but their names were unavailable. On the right is Don Burrell of Thompson Falls and Eileen Wolff of St. Regis, both Montana Mavericks club members.

It was a little like a precision drill team, but with music, and no rifles, flags or pompoms. It was opening night for the Montana Mavericks Square Dance Club of Plains, which started their season at the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center Saturday evening.

It was also the first time for the...