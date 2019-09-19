ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Montana Mavericks start season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

September 19, 2019

Ed Moreth

IN PAIRS – Unlike the square dance, which is done in four couples in a square dancing in sync with each other, round dancers are paired and dance in a circle. The couple on the left is Tim and Dee Casey, guests from Lolo. In the front is another Lolo couple, but their names were unavailable. On the right is Don Burrell of Thompson Falls and Eileen Wolff of St. Regis, both Montana Mavericks club members.

It was a little like a precision drill team, but with music, and no rifles, flags or pompoms. It was opening night for the Montana Mavericks Square Dance Club of Plains, which started their season at the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center Saturday evening.

It was also the first time for the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/18/2019 19:16