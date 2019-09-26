Our Viewpoint

Unity on the field

The dust has basically settled from the NFL controversy that started with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem. The act got people fired up on all sides of the issue and created so much buzz and divisiveness that we gave up on watching the big games on Sundays. Football wasn't fun anymore.

Last weekend at the Montana Grizzlies football game in Missoula, we got to witness a different type of stand. When the Griz marching band took the field and the announcer asked everyone to rise and joining in the singing of the national anthem, a funny thing happened. Everyone joined in singing.

It gave us chills to hear the murmur of the whole stadium singing along. We expected to hear a few people, but the whole stadium filled with the lyrics that mean so much to our country.

At meetings, sporting events and at the beginning of each school day, you hear the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem. You can debate whether or not kids should say it in school or whether or not "under God" should be in the pledge. But having these traditions helps keep a sense of unity in a time when you hear so much negativity of one side being right or wrong.

It's just nice to see football brining people together again. Whether you support the Griz or the Bobcats or the Raiders or the 49ers, football is American as apple pie. Rivalries should be friendly and everyone should just enjoy the game.