Giving thanks

Sanders County Ledger

November 14, 2019



Dear Editor,

I would appreciate your assistance in getting information out to our community in an effort to thank all of the wonderful volunteers who played a part in ensuring that our honored veterans were taken care of properly this past weekend at the Elks Lodge, annual veterans dinner and silent auction/raffle. This annual event provides a free homemade turkey dinner to all veterans and their families in the Sanders County area. It is co-sponsored by American Legion Post No. 52, who conducted the ceremony to honor our veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action. In addition to that, every year the Friends of the Quilting House ensure that every veteran is provided with a handmade custom quilt. The amount of dedication and support for this event is overwhelming. Thank you! To the community members and businesses who donated auction and raffle items, Thank You!

On behalf of the Elks, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved. There are too many of you to name names, but know that everyone of you is appreciated. Thank you to the setup crew, the decorating crew, the prep crew, the cooks, the cleanup crew, the dishwashers, the auction and raffle crew and everyone in between! You all are truly awesome!

We also send a special thank you to our veterans and their families and all of the other community members who came out for the event and helped to make a special day. God Bless you all.

Michelle Blackstone, ER (President)

Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge, No. 2757

 
Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

