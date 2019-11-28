Our Viewpoint

Pay attention to CWD

Earlier this year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) started communicating with Montanans about chronic wasting disease in deer. Several deer in the Libby area tested positive for the disease. Then a moose. Most recently, an elk harvested near Red Lodge tested positive for the disease.

The disease is spreading and hunters need to do their part to help slow it down. From the information FWP has provided, nothing can be done to stop the disease. But hunters can use best practices to slow the spread and to help protect other animals.

FWP has been recommending hunters in the CWD management zone to dispose of their carcasses at the landfill. While Sanders County doesn't have any restrictions at this time, the prevalence of the disease means that eventually, local hunters will have to take action. It's best to get in the practice now.

The unknowns of CWD are disturbing. As of now, there is no evidence that it can affect humans who come in contact with an infected animal or consume the meat from an infected animal. FWP is working to learn more about the disease and control it, but hunters have to do their part, be responsible, and help preserve Montana's hunting tradition for generations who follow.