Our Viewpoint: Sharing the holiday spirit with others

Remember that feeling when you were little and anticipating Christmas morning? Sure, it had a lot to do with stockings and presents, but it was mostly just that holiday spirit. Baking cookies, visiting with neighbors and being with your family.

It's been a little overwhelming with the holiday rush this year. Having less time between Thanksgiving and Christmas caught us off guard. But the holidays are here. We're still trying to find those presents we bought early and kept in a good hiding spot. And every time we go to the store, we buy a couple more rolls of tape, just in case.

We're looking forward to getting a moment to sit back and enjoy the time with our families.

In our small communities, it's also been overwhelming to see the amount of support for each other. From Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets to the Sheriff's Relief Fund's Tree of Hearts program and Sanders County Coalition for Families' adopt a family efforts. So many people have come together to make the holidays brighter for those around us.

The great thing is, this is the norm in Sanders County. Our communities are always there to help those in need, and for that, we are grateful.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our readers, families and friends. Enjoy your holidays, and thank you for continuing to make Sanders County a wonderful place to live.